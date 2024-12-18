Lafayette Parish honors teachers, instructional leaders of the year

Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr., and the LPSS leadership team surprised outstanding educators today by announcing the 2025-2026 Teacher of the Year and Instructional Leader of the Year honorees.

Superintendent Touchet expressed his enthusiasm while recognizing these exceptional educators, stating: "The classroom is where the magic of education happens. Lafayette Parish is blessed with a wealth of talented educators who inspire growth and empower students to achieve their fullest potential."

2025-2026 Teachers of the Year:

High School: Holly Grefe, Lafayette High

Middle School: Brittany Hebert, Broussard Middle

Elementary School: Sara Bergeron, L. Leo Judice Elementary

2025-2026 Instructional Leaders of the Year:

High School: Ariane Sylvan, Northside High

Middle School: Ivy Wiltz, Judice Middle

Elementary School: Crystal Hale, Evangeline Elementary

2025-2026 New Teacher of the Year:

Kelley Burns, LeRosen Preparatory

These outstanding educators will advance to the zone competition and, if successful, will represent Lafayette Parish in the state competition in May.

