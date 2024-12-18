Planet Radio hosts Holiday Request-a-Thon to benefit The Good Fight Foundation

LAFAYETTE, La. — Planet Radio 106.7 announces its first-ever Holiday Request-a-Thon, a 12-hour on-air fundraiser event to benefit Dustin Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation.

The event will happen on Thursday, December 19, 2024, from 6 AM to 6 PM. It will feature a live marathon hosted by Chris Logan, Planet Radio’s morning show personality.

Listeners can request their favorite songs by donating to support The Good Fight Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping families and individuals in need across Acadiana.

How It Works:

• Listeners can request songs within the Planet Radio 106.7 format or Rock format for a minimum donation of $20.

• For listeners who want their song played sooner, a higher donation will be required.

• Requests for songs outside the format will be considered at a negotiated price.

“I’m ready to break the radio rules for a great cause!” said Chris Logan, who will host the 12-hour marathon.

All funds raised during the event will go directly to The Good Fight Foundation to help make a positive impact in the local community.

Listeners can tune in to Planet Radio 106.7 on-air, stream online at listentotheplanet.com, or listen via the Listen to the Planet App.

For more information on the Holiday Request-a-Thon or to make a song request, please contact the Planet Radio 106.7 request line at (337) 227-0365 or visit listentotheplanet.com