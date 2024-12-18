Former Sunset High School Building Under Restoration, Set to Reopen in 2026

SUNSET — Ecole St. Landry is set to transform the former Sunset High School into a modern educational hub, breathing new life into a historic building that has been vacant since the 1990s. The $5.7 million restoration project is aimed at creating a new middle campus for the growing French immersion school.

Stephen Ortego, Principal Architect at SO Studios, is leading the restoration efforts and emphasizes the importance of preserving the building's original charm. "Luckily, we have enough materials to restore this building back to what you would have seen in the 1920s," said Ortego. Much of the original structure remains intact, and the team is working closely with the National Park Service and the State Preservation Office to ensure the work meets historic preservation standards.

The school's principal, Lindsay Smythe, expressed her excitement about the project. "For us, the question was, how do we save this building? We've done what we set out to do—to save a cornerstone of our community," she stated. The project includes a new dining space, classrooms, and an art room, all designed to inspire current and future generations of students.

In an effort to enhance community involvement, Ecole St. Landry launched the Brick & Boardwalk Campaign, allowing Sunset High School alumni to purchase a brick or plank to commemorate their connection to the school. Every penny raised through this initiative will go towards funding the restoration.

The building represents nearly a century of history, and the restoration aims to maintain elements such as original windows, walls, and ceilings. "A lot of people went to high school here and created memories in the '70s and '80s. Now, those same people will get to watch a new generation make more memories and continue the tradition," Ortego added.

As the project approaches completion, anticipation grows within the community for the reopening of a space that not only honors the past but also sets the stage for future learning.

Ecole St. Landry expects to add 3rd and 5th grade to the new location.

Construction on the school building will be completed sometime next year, with the door opening in Spring 2026.

For more information on the school's Brick and Boardwalk campaign, click here .

