University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fall 2024 Commencement Friday and Saturday

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is celebrating its Fall 2024 graduates during Commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday. A total of 1,052 degrees will be conferred. Individual Commencement ceremonies for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges are being held at the Cajundome and Convention Center.

The University will confer 758 bachelor’s degrees. It will also award 267 master’s degrees, 24 doctoral degrees, two graduate certificates and one undergraduate certificate.

As a whole, graduates are from 48 Louisiana parishes, 27 states and U.S. territories, and 24 international countries.

Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, addressed graduates during the College of Education & Human Development’s ceremony on Friday at the Cajundome.

Savoie, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from that college, told graduates that “it wasn’t too long ago that I was seated where you are today, at the finish line of an incredible journey of education and self-discovery.”

Savoie continued: “You know, being an educator is perhaps our noblest profession because a good educator – and a solid education – opens doors to every other profession and every other pursuit. As educators, you have the opportunity, every day, to pass on the encouragement and inspiration you received on your own journey.”

Gabrielle LeBlanc is UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. She earned a master’s degree in architecture from the College of the Arts. Haley Anslem is the University’s Outstanding Graduate [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

Six undergraduate students were recognized as summa cum laude graduates for achieving 4.0 GPAs. Honorees, listed by college, are:

College of Liberal Arts



Evan Michael Frederick, political science

Kyla Nicole Clement, speech pathology and audiology

Abigail Catherine Stillwell, speech pathology and audiology

Emilee Ann LaSalle, psychology

College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Haley Anslem, nursing

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Cera Jean Marie, biology and chemistry (double major)

Fall 2024 Commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed via links on the Cajundome’s website. The four ceremonies on Saturday will also be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook pages.

View a list of Fall 2024 graduates here. Learn more aboutFall 2024 Commencement.