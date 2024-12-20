LSP arrests inmate in gambling scheme; warns families about money apps

After an investigation of more than a year, Louisiana State Police and DOC have arrested a man accused of running a smuggling and gambling ring in state prisons.

Broderick Scott, 48, of Addis, is accused of operating a large-scale illegal sports gambling operation as an inmate in the Hunt Correctional Center.

The investigation began in May 2023, when troopers with the Louisiana State Police - Gaming Enforcement Division received a complaint regarding contraband smuggling into multiple Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities, including Hunt.

Upon receiving the complaint, LSP with the assistance of Department of Public Safety and Corrections launched an extensive investigation, uncovering the large-scale illegal sports gambling operation they're accusing Scott of running.

Evidence revealed that Scott operated the scheme from within the correctional facility, utilizing contraband smuggled into the facility to facilitate and sustain his activities. Troopers identified over 30,000 transactions linked to the operation.

Scott was booked this week with gambling and unlawful establishment of accounts on Internet-based social networking websites by inmates.

The press release on this arrest included a warning for family and friends of inmates:

DOC reminds the public that it is illegal to use third-party vendors or apps such as “Cash App” to send money to inmates. There is no legitimate reason for an incarcerated individual to request that their family and friends place money on an app for purchases made while they are incarcerated. Often times, friends and family members are convinced to send money through these methods while being led to believe that this money is going to be used for the purchase of commissary items. In actuality, the transfers of money are used to support illegal activity, for instance to purchase drugs and/or contraband items or have them smuggled into prison. The only legal way to send money to an offender is through JPay or the approved methods listed on the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections [doc.louisiana.gov] website.

Suspicious or criminal activity connected to contraband smuggling or other illegal operations can be reported anonymously. Visit lsp.org [lsp.org] and use the "Report Suspicious Activity" link, or call the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007 to provide information.