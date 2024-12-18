Three indicted in barbershop slayings

Three men have been indicted in connection with an August shooting at a Lafayette barber shop that left two dead.

Johnny Trailer Jr., 48, a barber and basketball coach, died in the August 31 slaying and Quincy Duhon Jr., 19, died a few days later of wounds he sustained in the same shooting.

Shylon Mouton, 18, of Carencro, was indicted with two counts of first-degree murder and one count conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case.

Abram Isaiah Landry, 23, of Lafayette, was indicted with two counts first-degree murder and one count conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case.

Jeffery Joseph Broussard, 18, of Lafayette, was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

A the first-degree murder charge conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence. The conspiracy charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The shooting happened on August 31, a Saturday, shortly after 9:15 a.m. Lafayette Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Louisiana Avenue after multiple shots were fired inside a nearby business. They found the two men wounded; Trailer was pronounced dead at the scene and Duhon was transported to a hospital, where he died several days later.

Trailer worked at the barber shop, and Duhon was a customer.