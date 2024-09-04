Remembering father, coach, mentor killed in weekend shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Family and friends of 48-year-old Johnny Trailer Jr. say his violent death came as a shock to many as Trailer was on a mission to help the youth in his community.

"It's very tragic, just nonsense. No one in this situation actually benefits from it and so many loved ones lost," remarked Marcus Onezime, long-time friend of Johnny Trailer.

Onezime and Trailer were high school friends. They also co-founded the Lafayette Celtics youth basketball team together. He said Trailer's death is a true loss for the community.

"It's very hurtful to see that the kids, the family, and people in the community are suffering from such a hurtful act," said Onezime.

Johnny Trailer Jr. was killed following a shooting on Saturday morning. According to Lafayette Police, on August 31, 2024, shortly after 9:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Louisiana Avenue about multiple shots fired inside a nearby business. Upon arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was taken to a local hospital. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends say Johnny worked as a barber but coached youth basketball in his spare time.

"He's such a great guy, great father figure, great mentor, he did a lot in the community with the kids, involved the church, so for that to happen to him it was very surprising."

Johnny was also an assistant girls' basketball coach at David Thibodeaux Stem Magnet Academy. Late Tuesday, Lafayette Parish School System issued a statement on Trailer's passing and two others over the weekend. Here is the complete statement:

"Lafayette Parish School System employees express their profound sorrow following the tragic loss of two of our students and an assistant coach over the weekend. The deaths of the 17-year-old sophomore from Comeaux High School and the 18-year-old senior from Carencro High School in two separate incidents have devastated our entire community. Additionally, we mourn the loss of the assistant girls basketball coach at David Thibodeaux Stem Magnet Academy who was senselessly shot and killed while patronizing a local business.

We offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by these losses. We promise to support the students, faculty, and staff of each school community as they grieve these sudden deaths.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the tragedies of the past weekend."

Meanwhile, the Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone with information on the weekend shooting to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).