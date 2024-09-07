UPDATE: Second victim dies after shooting at Lafayette business

LAFAYETTE, La. — The second victim of a shooting inside a Lafayette business has died, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at a business in the 1000 block of Louisiana Avenue. Another man was also killed in the shooting. He was identified as 48-year-old Johnny Trailer Jr., a barber and assistant girls' basketball coach at David Thibodeaux Stem Magnet Academy.

The second victim has been identified as Quincy Duhon Jr., 19, of Lafayette, police say.

The incident remains under investigation. Updates will be provided as further information is released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.