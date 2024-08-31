LPD: One wounded, one dead after shots fired inside business

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning on Louisiana Avenue.

According to Lafayette Police, on August 31, 2024, shortly after 9:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Louisiana Avenue in reference to multiple shots fired inside a nearby business. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided life-saving medical aid until one victim was transported to a local hospital. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene detectives responded to the scene, officials report.

The investigation remains ongoing. Updates will be provided as more becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the Submit a Tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.