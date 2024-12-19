Lafayette family brings holiday cheer with light show, charity effort

LAFAYETTE PARISH — For the second year in a row, Steven and Adrienne Musumeche are lighting up their neighborhood in Lafayette Parish with an extravagant holiday light display that’s capturing the hearts of families and spreading festive cheer.

Steven Musumeche, who first came up with the idea last year, decided to make this year's display even bigger. He started planning the elaborate show back in October to ensure it would be ready for the holiday season.

"The computer that runs the show plays music over a radio station, so people in their cars can listen to the music synced up with the lights," said Steven, who has carefully crafted the display to bring joy to the community.

The light show features a mix of beloved holiday classics, and all you have to do is tune your radio to 91.7 FM to watch the synchronized spectacle unfold before your eyes. The musical lights shine nightly from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at their home on Farmington Drive in Lafayette.

But the Musumeche family isn't just about spreading holiday cheer—they’re also giving back. This year, they’ve partnered with Charity: Water, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing clean water to communities in need. The Musumeches hope to raise funds for the cause through their light display.

“We decided to also try to raise money for a charity that we are involved with called Charity: Water,” Steven Musumeche said. “What they do is build water wells in parts of the world that don’t have access to clean water.”

Dr. Adrienne Musumeche said the whole family gets involved in the fun, especially their younger children. “It’s cool. Our younger two, if they’re up to it, will run out with candy canes and hand them out when cars are lined up,” she said, adding that it's a great way for the kids to connect with the community.

The Musumeche family invites everyone to stop by and enjoy the festive lights while supporting a good cause.

If you’d like to donate to Charity: Water click here.