Jazmin Thibodeaux, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, is a seasoned senior reporter in the field of journalism. Her journey in the world of media began during her time at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications in the spring of 2013.

Jazmin's early career took shape as she interned at KLFY, contributing to the coverage of the search for Mickey Shunick. Post-graduation, she embarked on her professional path as a news producer at Channel 10, steadily advancing her career to become a reporter and occasionally filling in as an anchor. During her tenure there, Jazmin covered significant events, including the Grand Theatre shooting, along with other important stories in the region.

After dedicating three years to KLFY, Jazmin made a move to Shreveport, where she spent a year working for KTBS. However, she eventually returned to her roots in Acadiana to serve as a News Anchor for KADN FOX15 for a rewarding four-year period.

In her personal life, Jazmin is married to Brandon and is a loving mother to two young children, Liliana and Lenox. Additionally, she is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Her life motto reflects her determination and courage: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. Never stop climbing."