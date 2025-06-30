Youngsville sees major growth, with more businesses on the way

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A stroll through Youngsville reveals signs of what city officials say is a banner year for economic development.

According to city officials, Youngsville has experienced a 300% increase in population over the past three decades. That rapid growth, combined with the city’s bustling sports complex—which draws about one million visitors annually—has helped create a strong environment for business relocation and expansion.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is expected to open later this summer. Just across the street, a new development known as Paradise Plaza is taking shape. It will feature Paradise Daiquiris and Grill, a bank, a quick-service restaurant, and additional commercial tenants.

The city is also seeing a steady rise in residential construction, with new homes and subdivisions being built to meet the growing demand.

In an effort to further boost commercial development, city officials have waived development review fees for new businesses.

"One of the things that we did last year and this year as well is we have waived commercial development review fees for all of our commercial businesses," said Haley Leatherwood, Mayor's Assistant. "Those can range in the couple thousand dollars on up, and so we thought that money is better invested back into the businesses here in Youngsville."

