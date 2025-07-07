Local business prepares for Texas Flood Relief Drive

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As catastrophic flooding continues to devastate parts of Central Texas, local business owners in Acadiana are stepping up to offer support through a relief drive set to begin Wednesday, July 16.

Mandez’s Seafood Bar and Grill in both Lafayette and Youngsville will serve as drop-off locations for non-perishable food donations. The effort is part of a larger drive organized by Bead Busters in Scott, located at 4909 Cameron Street, where a full range of donations will be accepted daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 23.

The flooding in Texas has claimed multiple lives, including children and adults at Camp Mystic, where the Guadalupe River rose to deadly levels. Search and recovery efforts remain ongoing.

Gov. Jeff Landry announced Monday morning that 14 Louisiana water rescue personnel have been deployed to assist in Texas. He also commended Emma Foltz, a senior at Louisiana Tech and Alexandria native, for her heroic actions as a camp counselor. Foltz helped evacuate 14 campers to safety during the flood.

“Louisiana is here to help,” Landry said.

Bead Busters owner Craig Spadoni, who has been active in national disaster relief efforts since 2016, said the scope of the tragedy has been difficult to process.

“Whenever there's children involved—especially that many at one time in one place—it’s gut-wrenching,” Spadoni said. “We don’t know why it happens, but He has the answers. We just have to be faithful.”

Spadoni emphasized that the current priority in Texas remains search and recovery. Donations will begin the following week.

ITEMS NEEDED INCLUDE:



Personal hygiene products

Non-perishable food (accepted only at Mandez’s locations)

Baby items (formula, diapers, wipes, baby food, new bottles)

New chainsaws, chainbar oil

Cleaning supplies (industrial mops, shovels, heavy-duty gloves; no rubber gloves)

Insect repellent (bug spray, wipes, wasp spray)

Please do not donate water.

