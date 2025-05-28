What to know before heading to a hurricane shelter

LAFAYETTE PARISH — When a hurricane is expected to make landfall, many residents start looking for a safe place to ride out the storm. For some, that safe haven is a storm shelter — such as the Dupuis Recreation Center, which is often activated as an emergency shelter during severe weather events.

Hurricanes can bring devastating winds ranging from 75 mph to over 157 mph, leaving widespread destruction in their path. For those living in vulnerable areas or unstable housing, a shelter can offer critical safety — but being prepared ahead of time is key.

“Before heading to a shelter, if you have time, you want to try to make sure that you have enough clothes packed for two to three days,” said Elizabeth Dawson, community disaster program manager for the American Red Cross. “Bring something to entertain yourself, like a deck of cards, to get your mind off the disaster that’s currently going on.”

Officials recommend bringing:

A valid form of identification

Copies of important documents in a sealed plastic bag

Cash

Personal hygiene items

Bedding or sleeping gear

While some supplies will be provided, bringing your own items ensures you're as comfortable as possible. However, there are certain things you should not bring.

“Things that are not acceptable to bring to a shelter would include drugs and weapons,” Dawson said. “Medications that are prescribed are fine.”

Shelter policies also require everyone to wear appropriate clothing — including shirts and shoes — at all times. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and pets are allowed but will be kept in designated areas.

Chad Sonnier, director of Lafayette OHSEP (Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness), emphasizes the importance of following shelter rules to ensure a safe and organized environment for all.

Dawson also noted that not all shelters operate the same way. “The Red Cross-run shelters — everyone is welcome. It doesn’t matter where you’re from,” she said. “Some of the locally run shelters may have different rules on who is allowed to be there, parish-wise.”

For those who need help getting to a shelter in Lafayette Parish, transportation will be provided. Residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 for assistance.

As always, the best way to stay safe during a hurricane is to prepare early — and stay informed.