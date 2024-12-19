Washington Elementary students celebrate brand-new books

WASHINGTON, L.a. — Generous neighbors like you are the reason students at Washington Elementary School in St. Landry Parish each get five brand-new books for free to add to their home libraries.

Why? Because of your participation with us here at KATC in the Scripps Howard Fund's If You Give a Child a Book campaign in partnership with Scholastic.

If You Give a Child a Book: Washington Elementary

It's all to benefit students like Nylah and Kari, sixth-graders at the school serving students grades Pre-K through 8, who love to sing, act, and of course, read.

"I am very thankful and blessed that I got to pick out these books because lots of people at other schools don't get to do this," Nylah told KATC. "These books will help largen my vocabulary."

Her friend Kari agrees, noting the importance of having different kinds of books in your rotation, especially in a digital age.

"I think you can gain from fictional books just like having more fun but also learning stuff and then from the non-fiction books it helps you see reality and the real world," she said.

For Principal Kyle Sylvester, it's an invaluable help in his mission to get more books in the hands of his students.

"We're trying to get parents to understand the importance of even working at home with their kids," Sylvester said. "You know, spending time at home reading, working with their kids to build up that vocabulary, even at home because we know it's not just at school, it's in their regular environment."

