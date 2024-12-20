Veterans could possibly have a restored post building in 2025

Brian Mouton, a Rayne council member of District 1 says when he ran for council, blighted properties were a concern for neighbors. So when local veterans reached out to him about revamping their abandoned post, he was all in.

"My efforts were, when I would get into office, to support their efforts into reestablishing the Henderson Post 569," Mouton explained.

Mouton told KATC he believes renovating the building will be beneficial.

"The ability to come inside, fellowship activities, and events, mostly of what these buildings are used for in these cases," Mouton said. "But truly, the fundamental approach is for veterans to have a place where they can fellowship and have access to resources to better their lives."

Even though the renovation is still in the works, Mouton says neighbors are looking forward to the return.

"When you talk about it, and when the people of Rayne heard about it, they are excited," Mouton explained. "They responded with different memories of things that they were a part of at this post. It's a very exciting time for the city of Rayne. Not only that, but the community."

When the time comes for neighbors to volunteer and help raise funds, Mouton hopes that the community supports their local veterans.

"All I ask is for, not just this community, but surrounding areas... we need to support our veterans and the things that they did for our country, and in an effort for them to establish and reestablish this post as well," Mouton said.

Mouton told KATC he's excited for the future of the American Legion Henderson Post 569.