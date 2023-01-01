Jae Malbrough is your neighborhood reporter for Acadia Parish.

Jae is a Houstonian, however, her maternal and paternal families are Louisiana natives which makes Louisiana her second home. Jae graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and a minor in Public Relations.

While attending SFA, Jae worked at the SFA News/Radio station as an Anchor and Sports Reporter. While in college, Jae completed an internship with 24/7 Sports and Fast Houston 7V7 team.

Prior to graduation, Jae worked for the Houston Texans as a marketing rep until she accepted a position with ESPN in Bristol, CT in May of 2022. Jae was later nominated for an Emmy for her contributions to ESPN’s NFL LIVE.

Jae is excited to become a member of the KATC family and grateful for an opportunity to contribute to Acadiana, a place she has many childhood memories, and considers a second home.

When Jae is not at work, she enjoys spending quality time with her loved ones, watching sports, attending sporting events, car shows, and traveling. Jae also enjoys volunteering at various charities as a way of giving back to the community.