Baking Through the Storm

Nestled between chain stores and fast-food restaurants in Crowley, lies a local restaurant Neesie’s Sweet Dough Pies. This family-run bakery has served the community for 15 years, offering not only homemade pies but also southern hospitality and resilience.

Like many small businesses, Neesie’s has faced serious economic issues in recent years. As inflation continues to drive up the costs of supplies and rent, many mom-and-pop shops have shuttered their doors. Yet, owner Denise Guillory says their faith and financial discipline have been key to staying open.

“We have a budget, and this is the good thing about closing at 2 PM because it keeps us with a balance,” said Guillory. “I don’t worry about it. We just normally just pray and go by faith.”

This blend of practicality and spiritual strength has helped the Guillory family weather more than just inflation. Years ago, a devastating fire impacted their shop. With the cost of replacement equipment soaring, Guillory feared that reopening might not be financially feasible.

“My husband has a much greater faith in that area than I did,” she recalled. “I saw the price increase of equipment and I was blown away with the prices, but we had to keep on going because the community really wanted us here.”

That loyalty has made all the difference. Over the years, Neesie’s has built more than a customer base, they’ve built a community.

In an era where countless small businesses have been forced to shut down, Neesie’s Sweet Dough Pies serves as a powerful reminder that faith, love, and community support can still sustain a business through hard times.

“I’m so grateful and appreciative that you guys still come to Neesie’s,” Guillory said. “And I will continue to pour my love and support and give you all that you’re looking for here at Neesie’s Sweet Dough Pies.”