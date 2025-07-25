Expanding senior care in rural Louisiana

A new Adult Day Health Care Center is preparing to open its doors in Church Point, aiming to provide essential support services to local seniors across Acadia Parish.

According to Managing Member Cody Begnaud, the center will offer a variety of resources tailored to the needs of older adults, including meals, health support, and social programming.

“The day care will offer breakfast and lunch approved by a dietitian, health services, and social activities,” Begnaud said.

The facility’s programming is designed to stimulate mental engagement and foster community among its participants.

“Certain group events that we would offer here would be health talks with healthcare professionals in the area,” Begnaud noted. “We will have musicians that will come in and stimulate their mind in that capacity and then other social events that they will benefit from.”

With a professional background in healthcare, Begnaud emphasized the importance of adult daycare as a preventative measure for seniors.

“It prolongs institutionalization,” Begnaud explained, “and so physicians really like it because it gives an alternative to them admitting their clients to the nursing home and things like that.”

Though the center is based in Church Point, its services will extend to seniors across the parish. Begnaud said transportation will be available to ensure broader access.

“We decided to bring adult daycare to Church Point because the seniors in this community could benefit from this service,” Begnaud said, “and we thought it would be a good idea to offer services here that they would typically find in a larger area.”

Interest in the center has already begun to build, with community members reaching out to learn more. For further information, you can email them at info@adultdaycarela.com , call 338-247-6899 or click here for The Adult Day Health Care Facebook page.

