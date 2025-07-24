Hands-On Harmony: Eunice Kids Discover Music Through LSU-E's Instrument Petting Zoo

Children in Eunice recently experienced the joy of music firsthand at Louisiana State University at Eunice (LSU-E), where a unique cultural outreach program invited them to explore traditional and modern instruments. The Music Instrument Petting Zoo was part of a larger initiative aimed at fostering music education and cultural engagement in rural parishes.

The event gave young attendees the chance to try their hand at a variety of instruments, including violins and Cajun accordions, many of which they had never encountered before.

“We were practicing the accordion, the violin, and our instruments,” one young participant said.

More than just a hands-on workshop, the petting zoo created opportunities for social connection and creative exploration.

“Music besties!” another child added, highlighting the friendships sparked during the event.

According to organizers, the goal of the program is to introduce youth in rural Louisiana to the expressive power of music while also providing a gateway to local heritage and culture. The experience left a lasting impression on several children, including one who shared their enthusiasm for learning a challenging new instrument.

“The violin is just a really cool instrument, and it’s like the world’s hardest instrument, so it’s cool to be learning how to play it. It’s kind of hard sometimes, but it’s a lot of fun though,” the student shared.

For Joanna Leger, the event became a meaningful introduction to her Cajun roots through music. Inspired by what she learned, she expressed interest in pursuing the accordion further.

“I like it because it is a very unique Cajun instrument and not a lot of people play it,” Leger said.

From sparking curiosity to nurturing future musicians, the program is playing a powerful role in shaping both personal identity and community connection.