Quilts of Valor: WoodmenLife Honors 7 Acadia Parish Veterans

Local chapters of WoodmenLife, a life‑insurance and retirement‑planning provider, gathered in Acadia Parish to honor seven veterans by presenting each one with a handmade Quilt of Valor. The touching ceremony took place at the Southwind Nursing & Rehab Center in Rayne and aimed to offer comfort and gratitude to veterans profoundly impacted by their service. Each veteran was individually wrapped in a lovingly crafted quilt, symbolizing community thanks and support. Among them was World War II veteran William Thibodeaux, who expressed deep gratitude:

“It makes me feel really proud…because now a days people recognize and really appreciate servicemen. Which at the time when I got out of the military it wasn’t like that at all.”

Thibodeaux said he plans to cherish his quilt year‑round:

“Once I take it out of that pillowcase it’s not going back in. It’s gonna be on my lap because even during the summertime the air conditioner… it’s cold in the house so I’ll love this quilt.”

For Travis Lowe, WoodmenLife’s regional director, the program holds special meaning.

“It’s so touching and I’m so proud to be a part of such an organization that gives back,” he said, reflecting on the moment he watched his own grandfather receive a quilt.

The Quilts of Valor ceremony underscores a simple truth: every stitch is a thank‑you and every veteran deserves to be wrapped in recognition. The emotion in the room was palpable, as families and community members joined in applause for these heroes who selflessly served.

WoodmenLife, which regularly supports veterans and community causes, reaffirmed its commitment through today’s event highlighting how meaningful small acts of appreciation can be for those who served.