Everett Siblings to Serve as Junior Marshals in Freedom Fest Parade, Honoring Father’s Legacy

JJ and Carleigh Everett, raised in a family with deep roots in patriotism, will step into a historic role this year as the first-ever Junior Marshals of the Freedom Fest parade honoring their father, Justin Everett Sr., who died in service.

“My father, my grandfather, my great‑grandfather… we had a lot of family members that served, basically,” the siblings reflect, underscoring a lineage committed to the nation. With multiple generations wearing the uniform, JJ and Carleigh are humbled and proud to carry on that legacy.

When asked about their mixed emotions, Carleigh shares, “I’m very surprised and happy at the same time. It’s like a mix of emotions. I’m happy that I do get to represent him, but it’s kind of sad because he died.” Their father, an Army serviceman, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident while en route to his base.

In recognition of his sacrifice, military officials awarded the Everett family a gold star in his honor. As proud bearers of his memory, JJ and Carleigh say they’re weighing their future paths: “Do you plan on maybe following in your dad’s footsteps or anything like serving for the country?” KATC asked. JJ responded with conviction: “Yeah, I’m doing it.” Carleigh, meanwhile, remains undecided: “I’m still debating if I’m going to go into the military or not.”

With the Freedom Fest drawing near, anticipation and togetherness are top of mind. “I would just say representing my dad. I’m really excited because a lot of our family is coming down, so we get to see a lot of family members,” says JJ. Their presence as Junior Marshals offers a poignant tribute to a father remembered as a hero.

JJ and Carleigh conclude that their father will always be remembered as a hero and deeply missed by all.

