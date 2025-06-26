Lake Arthur to Celebrate Freedom Fest with Patriotism and Family Fun

The town of Lake Arthur is gearing up for a festive display of red, white, and blue as residents prepare to celebrate Freedom Fest on Friday, June 28. The annual celebration promises a day full of patriotic spirit, family-friendly activities, and a reminder of the deeper meaning behind Independence Day.

Events will begin at 10 a.m., with various activities scheduled throughout the day, and community parade set to roll out at 6 p.m. Organizers say this year’s celebration aims to bring people together in the spirit of unity and national pride.

Council member Debbie Abshire-Sonnier emphasized that while the event is designed to be fun, its purpose goes far beyond entertainment.

“It’s a family, fun, free event that celebrates America,” said Abshire-Sonnier. “I think that all of us can share our patriotism, especially in this time now that our troops are overseas or headed that way — and just to show unity in America.”Attendees can expect a full day of festivities suitable for all ages, including games, food, live entertainment, and patriotic displays.

Freedom Fest is free to attend and open to the public. Local officials are encouraging everyone to come out, wear their red, white, and blue, and join the celebration of the freedoms that bring the community and the nation together.

