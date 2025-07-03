Jennings Welcomes New PFLAG Chapter: A Safe Haven for LGBTQ+ Youth and Families

An organization called Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) which is the nation’s first and largest organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals and their loved ones has launched a local chapter in Jennings. The effort is led by Jennings native Marty Cormier, who points out the necessity of safe, in-person spaces for community support.

Cormier explains that growing up in Jennings, he “felt isolated,” lacking the comfort he believes every LGBTQ+ person deserves. After moving away and experiencing more inclusive environments, he returned to Jennings and recognized “the loneliness that I felt when I was young here.

I still saw that as something that was a need that needed to be filled.” Meeting in person, he added, offers a unique form of connection:

“We give people a space to come and be with others very different than just being virtual and online. Sometimes sitting across from someone else is what really makes a difference.”

For those struggling with acceptance and identity, Cormier shared three guiding principles:

“No one is alone even though we may feel alone all the time. No one is alone, there is always resources.” “We are here, and we are here to just listen and allow you to be.” “Have the courage to be yourself and figure out what that means to be safe for you as well as the people you care about.”

Despite potential backlash, Cormier emphasizes the importance of leading with love. “When we talk about all of the sacred scriptures having a central and similar message … love one another. That’s all we’re doing and so we lead with that and we invite people to come in if you’re curious or questioning, come be a part of a conversation.”

For more information about the PFLAG chapter in Jennings click here for their Facebook page.

