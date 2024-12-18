KATC celebrates the winners of the Lafayette parish science and engineering fair

The Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair took place Tuesday evening at the Career Center, highlighting the creativity and innovation of middle and high school students in Acadiana.
The event featured two divisions: Junior High, grades 6-8, and Senior High, for grades 9-12. Community volunteers, including KATC MMJ/Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange, served as judges for the fair. Jobie, a former student of Northside High School teacher Lisa Ranney, returned to support the event.
Lisa Ranney, who is deeply dedicated to her students, works tirelessly to organize the science fair and guide students through their projects as needed.
During the fair, Ranney’s Robotics team also presented live demonstrations, showcasing their skills and hard work to attendees, including students and parents.All of the winning participants will advance to the regional competition.
Below is a list of the winners by category and division:
Junior High Division Winners – 2024 Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair
Overall Winner:
Carlie Simon (Youngsville Middle) – Electrical Resistivity of Soil (Earth & Environmental Sciences)
Overall Runner-up:
Sophia Chirinos & Tyson Monroe (Youngsville Middle) – Day vs Night: A Solar Journey under the Big Blue (Robotics & Intelligent Machines)
- Biochemistry:
1st Place : Brayden Oelschlegele & Grayson Trahan (Carencro Middle) – Apple Browning
- Chemistry:
1st Place: Easton Tucker (Youngsville Middle) – Sugar Filter Project
2nd Place: Peyton Touchet & Stevie Barnhill (Milton Middle) – Melting Chocolate
3rd Place: Jada Soriez (Milton Elem) – Oribeez Reactions in Different Temperatures
- Earth & Environmental Sciences:
1st Place: Carlie Simon (Youngsville Middle) – Electrical Resistivity of Soil
- Engineering Technology:
1st Place: Cole Berken (Youngsville Middle) – Will the Quake Make it Shake
- Environmental Engineering:
1st Place: Alonzo Marrel (Carencro Middle) – The Status of Electromagnets
- Physics:
1st Place: Ganna Augustine & Aubree Broussard (Carencro Middle) – The Fascinating World of Water Waves
2nd Place: Lola McConn (Carencro Middle) – The Light Bulb
- Plant Sciences:
1st Place: John Michael Fontenot & Owen Nease (Youngsville Middle) – The Effects of Soil Additives on Plant Growth
- Robotics & Intelligent Machines:
1st Place: Sophia Chirinos & Tyson Monroe (Youngsville Middle) – Day vs Night: A Solar Journey under the Big Blue
Senior High Division Winners – 2024 Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair
Overall Winner:
Rudra Karadkhelkar (Lafayette High) – Developing a Mathematical Model to Predict Coastal Erosion (Mathematics)
Overall Runner-up:
Avelyn Jaschke & Helen Leal (ARCA) – Best Cleaning Agent (Biochemistry)
- Biochemistry:
1st Place : Avelyn Jaschke & Helen Leal (ARCA) – Best Cleaning Agent
2nd Place: Isabella Pool (ARCA) – Browning Apple Slices
3rd Place: Comine Godley & Poala Alvis (ARCA) – What type of Laundry Detergent Works Best on Cleaning Stains
- Biomedical and Health Sciences:
1st Place: Rylee Grneaux & Macelynn Anderson (ARCA) – Melting Rate vs Nutrition
- Earth & Environmental Sciences:
1st Place: Eastin Whitney (ARCA) – Oil Spill Clean-Up
- Energy-Sustainable Materials & Design:
1st Place: Hudson Perkins (ARCA) – How do different designs of solar boxes affect how marshmallows melt?
- Materials Science:
1st Place: Raphael Nery & Jackson Hunger Ford (ARCA) – Casein Plastic Project
2nd Place: Connor LeBlanc & Eli Breaux (ARCA) – Temperature of Candles
- Chemistry:
1st Place: Carter Vincent & Gage Kolb (ARCA) – Burning Boundaries, Testing Thermite on Various Materials
- Mathematics:
1st Place: Rudra Karadkhelkar (Lafayette High) – Developing a Mathematical Model to Predict Coastal Erosion
- Microbiology:
1st Place: John Hilty (ARCA) – How Do Different Brands of Pool Shock Affect Algae Growth?
2nd Place: Bailey Castile (ARCA) – Does Temperature Affect Mold?
- Physics and Astronomy:
1st Place: Sirxay Khamlsounleuang (ARCA) – Light Refraction
2nd Place: Cullen Guillory (ARCA) – Flight Factors3rd Place: Carter Mackay & Parker Muller (ARCA) – The Right Club FORE You
- Plant Sciences:1st Place: Lila Ducote & Norah Moreno (ARCA) – Milkweed Plant Growth with Different Soils
Congratulations to all the participants and winners of the 2024 Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair! Your hard work, creativity, and dedication was truly notable in your projects and presentations. We are proud of every student who participated and are excited to see the bright future ahead. Best of luck to all who are advancing to regionals—your parish is cheering you on!