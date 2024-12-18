KATC celebrates the winners of the Lafayette parish science and engineering fair

The Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair took place Tuesday evening at the Career Center, highlighting the creativity and innovation of middle and high school students in Acadiana.

The event featured two divisions: Junior High, grades 6-8, and Senior High, for grades 9-12. Community volunteers, including KATC MMJ/Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange, served as judges for the fair. Jobie, a former student of Northside High School teacher Lisa Ranney, returned to support the event.

Lisa Ranney, who is deeply dedicated to her students, works tirelessly to organize the science fair and guide students through their projects as needed.

During the fair, Ranney’s Robotics team also presented live demonstrations, showcasing their skills and hard work to attendees, including students and parents.All of the winning participants will advance to the regional competition.

Below is a list of the winners by category and division:

Junior High Division Winners – 2024 Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair

Overall Winner:

Carlie Simon (Youngsville Middle) – Electrical Resistivity of Soil (Earth & Environmental Sciences)

Overall Runner-up:

Sophia Chirinos & Tyson Monroe (Youngsville Middle) – Day vs Night: A Solar Journey under the Big Blue (Robotics & Intelligent Machines)

Biochemistry :

1st Place : Brayden Oelschlegele & Grayson Trahan (Carencro Middle) – Apple Browning

1st Place : Easton Tucker (Youngsville Middle) – Sugar Filter Project

2nd Place : Peyton Touchet & Stevie Barnhill (Milton Middle) – Melting Chocolate

3rd Place : Jada Soriez (Milton Elem) – Oribeez Reactions in Different Temperatures

1st Place : Carlie Simon (Youngsville Middle) – Electrical Resistivity of Soil

1st Place : Cole Berken (Youngsville Middle) – Will the Quake Make it Shake

1st Place : Alonzo Marrel (Carencro Middle) – The Status of Electromagnets

1st Place : Ganna Augustine & Aubree Broussard (Carencro Middle) – The Fascinating World of Water Waves

2nd Place : Lola McConn (Carencro Middle) – The Light Bulb

1st Place : John Michael Fontenot & Owen Nease (Youngsville Middle) – The Effects of Soil Additives on Plant Growth

1st Place: Sophia Chirinos & Tyson Monroe (Youngsville Middle) – Day vs Night: A Solar Journey under the Big Blue

Senior High Division Winners – 2024 Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair

Overall Winner:

Rudra Karadkhelkar (Lafayette High) – Developing a Mathematical Model to Predict Coastal Erosion (Mathematics)

Overall Runner-up:

Avelyn Jaschke & Helen Leal (ARCA) – Best Cleaning Agent (Biochemistry)

Biochemistry :

1st Place : Avelyn Jaschke & Helen Leal (ARCA) – Best Cleaning Agent

2nd Place : Isabella Pool (ARCA) – Browning Apple Slices

3rd Place : Comine Godley & Poala Alvis (ARCA) – What type of Laundry Detergent Works Best on Cleaning Stains

1st Place : Rylee Grneaux & Macelynn Anderson (ARCA) – Melting Rate vs Nutrition

1st Place : Eastin Whitney (ARCA) – Oil Spill Clean-Up

1st Place : Hudson Perkins (ARCA) – How do different designs of solar boxes affect how marshmallows melt?

1st Place : Raphael Nery & Jackson Hunger Ford (ARCA) – Casein Plastic Project

2nd Place : Connor LeBlanc & Eli Breaux (ARCA) – Temperature of Candles

1st Place : Carter Vincent & Gage Kolb (ARCA) – Burning Boundaries, Testing Thermite on Various Materials

1st Place : Rudra Karadkhelkar (Lafayette High) – Developing a Mathematical Model to Predict Coastal Erosion

1st Place : John Hilty (ARCA) – How Do Different Brands of Pool Shock Affect Algae Growth?

2nd Place : Bailey Castile (ARCA) – Does Temperature Affect Mold?

1st Place : Sirxay Khamlsounleuang (ARCA) – Light Refraction

2nd Place : Cullen Guillory (ARCA) – Flight Factors
3rd Place : Carter Mackay & Parker Muller (ARCA) – The Right Club FORE You

Congratulations to all the participants and winners of the 2024 Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair! Your hard work, creativity, and dedication was truly notable in your projects and presentations. We are proud of every student who participated and are excited to see the bright future ahead. Best of luck to all who are advancing to regionals—your parish is cheering you on!