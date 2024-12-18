LPSS Magnet Academy application deadline extended

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has extended the deadline for parents to apply for their students to attend a Magnet Academy in the 2025-26 school year. Applications must be submitted online at LafayetteChoice.com by 4:30 p.m. on January 15, 2025.

This year, LPSS is excited to announce the addition of two new Magnet Academies and the relocating of one existing program. The Magnet Academy options for the 2025-26 school year are as follows:

J. Wallace James: Arts & Technology

Arts & Technology L. Leo Judice: Environmental Science

Environmental Science Cpl. Michael Middlebrook: Arts (new K-2 program)

Arts (new K-2 program) Live Oak: Spanish Immersion (new location)

Spanish Immersion (new location) Charles Burke: Spanish Immersion (new program)

Spanish Immersion (new program) Myrtle Place, Evangeline, Prairie: French Immersion

French Immersion L. J. Alleman Middle: Arts

Arts Carencro Middle: Biomedical and Informatics

Biomedical and Informatics DTSMA Middle: STEM

STEM Scott Middle School: French & Spanish Immersion

French & Spanish Immersion Acadiana High: Business

Business Carencro High: Academy of Information Technology

Academy of Information Technology Comeaux High: Visual & Applied Arts, Performing Arts, Navy JROTC

Visual & Applied Arts, Performing Arts, Navy JROTC David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy: STEM

STEM Early College Academy: High School Diploma & Associate Degree

High School Diploma & Associate Degree Lafayette High: Health Careers, French & Spanish Immersion

Health Careers, French & Spanish Immersion Northside High: Broadcasting & Journalism, Legal Studies

Priority Zones: Priority zones have been established around 100% of Magnet Academies schools. Twenty-five percent of available seats will be reserved for students who meet eligibility requirements and reside in those zones.

Lottery Information: The lottery will be held on February 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Applications for any remaining seats will reopen two weeks later.

Parents are encouraged to complete the applications promptly to help determine staffing needs at each school.