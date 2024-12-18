LPSS Magnet Academy application deadline extended

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has extended the deadline for parents to apply for their students to attend a Magnet Academy in the 2025-26 school year. Applications must be submitted online at LafayetteChoice.com by 4:30 p.m. on January 15, 2025.
This year, LPSS is excited to announce the addition of two new Magnet Academies and the relocating of one existing program. The Magnet Academy options for the 2025-26 school year are as follows:
- J. Wallace James: Arts & Technology
- L. Leo Judice: Environmental Science
- Cpl. Michael Middlebrook: Arts (new K-2 program)
- Live Oak: Spanish Immersion (new location)
- Charles Burke: Spanish Immersion (new program)
- Myrtle Place, Evangeline, Prairie: French Immersion
- L. J. Alleman Middle: Arts
- Carencro Middle: Biomedical and Informatics
- DTSMA Middle: STEM
- Scott Middle School: French & Spanish Immersion
- Acadiana High: Business
- Carencro High: Academy of Information Technology
- Comeaux High: Visual & Applied Arts, Performing Arts, Navy JROTC
- David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy: STEM
- Early College Academy: High School Diploma & Associate Degree
- Lafayette High: Health Careers, French & Spanish Immersion
- Northside High: Broadcasting & Journalism, Legal Studies
Priority Zones: Priority zones have been established around 100% of Magnet Academies schools. Twenty-five percent of available seats will be reserved for students who meet eligibility requirements and reside in those zones.
Lottery Information: The lottery will be held on February 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Applications for any remaining seats will reopen two weeks later.
Parents are encouraged to complete the applications promptly to help determine staffing needs at each school.