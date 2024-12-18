Dupuy’s Seafood & Steak: A local gem gets national recognition

ABBEVILLE, KATC — For 155 years, Dupuy’s Seafood & Steak has been more than just a restaurant to the people of Abbeville. It’s a place that feels like home, serving up fresh seafood, tender steaks, and unforgettable hospitality. Now, the beloved local spot is getting national recognition, as it is featured on America’s Best Restaurants, a TV show that highlights the top dining spots across the country.

"Everyone who knows Dupuy's knows that their food is excellent, their drinks are excellent, and their customer service is excellent," said Stacy Breaux, a loyal customer.

For long-time patrons like Mr. Woody, Dupuy’s has been a constant in their lives. "I've been coming here for about 15 years, every Tuesday for lunch," said Mr. Woody. "I come because the food is outstanding, the service is excellent, and it’s consistently good."

Dupuy’s is known for its reliability and high standards, offering delicious meals that locals can count on day in and day out. The restaurant has become a mainstay in Abbeville, where generations of families have gathered to share meals and make memories.

The recent feature on America’s Best Restaurants has brought a renewed sense of pride to the community. "I think it’s well-deserved," said Mr. Woody. "To be consistent with the food is hard to do."

For Jody Hebert, who has owned Dupuy's for 26 years, the recognition is a humbling blessing. "We're blessed and humbled, and we just want to continue serving great food and great service to the people of our community," Hebert said.

Dupuy’s isn’t just a place to grab a bite to eat; it’s a cornerstone of Abbeville’s dining scene, known for its warm atmosphere and dedication to quality. Whether you’re a regular or a first-time visitor, Dupuy’s promises an experience that feels like family, with food that keeps guests coming back for more.

The feature on America’s Best Restaurants has introduced Dupuy’s to a national audience, but for those in Abbeville, it’s always been a hometown treasure.