A Journey of Positivity and Leadership in Grand Coteau

Destahny Green’s move to Grand Coteau a year ago marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her life.

Starting out as a traffic cop, she set her sights on climbing the ranks in her law enforcement career. Just over a year later, Green’s dedication and hard work paid off when she was appointed as the town’s first Juvenile Officer—a promotion that took her by surprise.

“They didn’t tell me anything,” Green said. “I came to the meeting, and they were like, ‘We want to appoint you to Corporal and Juvenile Officer.’”

Green’s passion for working with youth has been a consistent theme. She credits her time in Alexandria, where she gained valuable experience working with kids, as the foundation for her new role.

“I had a lot of experience working with youth,” Green shared. “So when I got this job, it reminded me of where I’m from. It made me want to do my job even more.”

Barely a week into her new position, Green is already positively impacting the community. She has been visiting classrooms, bringing smiles to children’s faces with simple yet meaningful gestures. One of her first initiatives was delivering Mikey’s Donuts to students, using the opportunity to emphasize the power of positivity.

“I want to teach the youth that you can use that power for good," said Green."We have enough bad in the world."

Green’s promotion wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Grand Coteau Police Chief Michael Buck, whom she thanks for recognizing her potential. As the town’s first Juvenile Officer, Green hopes to set a strong example for others who may follow in her footsteps.

“Someone is going to come behind me to fill this role one day," said Green. "I want to make sure I’m doing my part to be a great example.”