What’s Your Story: Diverse Healing

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Maria Salazar Istre, a trauma therapist and CEO of Tree Counseling, founded her group counseling practice just three years ago,and is already making significant strides in supporting underserved communities, especially minorities and the LGBTQ+ population in the Acadiana area.

Her passion for trauma therapy, particularly in areas such as interpersonal violence, domestic violence, and sexual assault, has driven her to not only provide direct care but also present to both clinicians and the public on the importance of trauma-informed practices.

Istre's work is rooted in her personal commitment to helping others, "I enjoy working with my clients; it's honestly the easiest part of my job," she explained. "As for operating the business, that's another kind of feat in itself." Despite the challenges of running a practice, Istre's dedication to her clients and mission remains strong.

She believes that providing accessible, culturally competent services to marginalized groups is key to their healing. “It’s very important to provide representation to people who are underserved and who would maybe not come to counseling had someone not spoken their language or looked like them," she said.

A self-identified Chicana, or Mexican American, Istre incorporates her cultural identity into the services offered at her practice, “ we do have a bilingual receptionist and we offer all our documents in Spanish and English” Istre explains. Her approach to therapy is deeply personal as she openly shares her own story of trauma survival with her clients. “I often tell my clients I’m a trauma therapist, but I’m also a trauma survivor turned trauma therapist” Istre says.

Her path toward trauma therapy began during her studies at the University of Louisiana, where she realized the prevalence of trauma, especially within minority populations. "I just realized the prevalence, within minority populations more than anything, and just as a whole, the amount of trauma," she noted. It was during this time that she decided to specialize in trauma therapy, undergoing extensive training to better serve her future clients.

Since opening Tree Counseling, Istre has worked to expand the services her practice provides. She has added clinicians who offer therapy in Hindi and Arabic, further broadening the practice's diverse reach.

“Being able to help them heal through different kinds of processes is just so rewarding for me,” Istre reflected. Her work exemplifies her deep commitment to making a difference in the lives of individuals from underrepresented communities, demonstrating that therapy can be both a healing process and a way to foster greater inclusivity in mental health care.

Through her efforts, Maria Salazar Istre is fighting to contribute to a more inclusive and culturally responsive mental health landscape in Acadiana.