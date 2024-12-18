Congressman-Elect Cleo Fields discusses priorities for Louisiana’s 6th district

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Congressman-elect Cleo Fields made a stop in St. Landry Parish recently, where he discussed his key priorities for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District once he takes office on January 3rd.

Fields, who will represent the newly redrawn, majority-Black district stretching from Baton Rouge to Shreveport, is no stranger to the challenges that come with navigating a district created following a years-long legal battle.

“This is in the courts now, but that’s nothing new for me,” Fields said. “32 years ago, when I was first elected to Congress, the district was challenged. Anytime there’s a second minority-majority district, the district is always challenged.”

Fields was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992, serving two terms. He expressed optimism about returning to Washington, D.C., despite the challenges ahead.

“I’m excited to serve again,” Fields said. “What’s important to me from day one is ensuring that we start offering quality services to the people of this district.”

One of his primary focuses will be raising the federal minimum wage, a policy he believes is long overdue.

“We’ve got too many people working hard every single day of their lives, and at the end of the day, they’re still poor,” he said. “It’s not because they’re lazy—it’s because we’re not paying them for the work they do.”

Another major issue Fields is passionate about is expanding access to early childhood education, an initiative he believes can have long-lasting benefits for both children and communities.

“If we give kids an opportunity earlier in life, we can avoid the problems they face later,” Fields said. “We can reduce crime and save money by investing in early childhood education.”

As part of his efforts, Fields hopes to increase the number of available Head Start slots, not just in Louisiana but nationwide, to ensure more children have access to early learning programs.

Fields will officially take office on January 3rd.