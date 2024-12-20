New Iberia Police, family searching for missing girl

The New Iberia Police Department Juvenile Investigations Division is looking for a teenager who went missing Wednesday morning.

Emilce Alvarez, 14, was last seen the morning of December 18th at approximately 6:30AM. Alvarez is a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a blue school uniform shirt with khaki-colored pants and a red backpack.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Alvarez, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers by using the mobile P3 app or by calling the tip line at 337-364-TIPS (8477).