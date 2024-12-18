UPDATE: J. Wallace James students back in class

UPDATE: Lafayette Fire Department officials say students and staff at J. Wallace James are back in school after a gas line was broken Wednesday afternoon.

A two-inch gas line was broke while work was being done on the school grounds, a spokesman said. The school was evacuated so it could be cleared, he said. The gas line has been crimped and is awaiting repairs.

Earlier Wednesday, we reported that students and staff of J. Wallace James Elementary School on Willow had been evacuated after a gas line was broken.

The broken line is now capped, and HazMat officials were going through the school to ensure that there is no lingering gas inside, LPSS officials say.

The students and staff were evacuated to an area behind the school that is not in close proximity to the building, officials say.

