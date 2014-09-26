Louisiana Headlines Louisiana Headlines More>>

News Minute: Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT News Minute: Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT A Louisiana man whose 8-month-old daughter died after being left in a hot car for about two hours has been released from jail following his arrest on a negligent homicide charge. East Baton Rouge Parish... Two Louisiana State University researchers are getting nearly $1 million to study how stress affects honeybee health. The LSU AgCenter says in a news release that Kristen Healy and Daniel Swale are working with U.S....

2 LSU researchers get nearly $1M to study honeybee stress 2 LSU researchers get nearly $1M to study honeybee stress Two Louisiana State University researchers are getting nearly $1 million for a two-year study of how stress affects honeybee health. Two Louisiana State University researchers are getting nearly $1 million for a two-year study of how stress affects honeybee health.

Cosmetology school owner convicted of Pell Grant fraud Cosmetology school owner convicted of Pell Grant fraud A cosmetology school's owner has been convicted of charges she forged and falsified students' financial aid records to steal more than $100,000 in federal grant money. A cosmetology school's owner has been convicted of charges she forged and falsified students' financial aid records to steal more than $100,000 in federal grant money.

Louisiana man gets 1 year, 1 day for wire-fraud scheme Louisiana man gets 1 year, 1 day for wire-fraud scheme A Louisiana man has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for diverting money solicited from property investors to his personal use. A Louisiana man has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for diverting money solicited from property investors to his personal use.

LSU researchers help explore ancient cypress forest LSU researchers help explore ancient cypress forest LSU's researchers are part of a new documentary, "The Underwater Forest," which details the discovery and exploration of an ancient cypress forest found 60 feet underwater in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of... LSU's researchers are part of a new documentary, "The Underwater Forest," which details the discovery and exploration of an ancient cypress forest found 60 feet underwater in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Alabama.

Cindy causes minor flooding across South as rain continues Cindy causes minor flooding across South as rain continues Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Cindy are covering timberland and fields across the rural Deep South, but the sun has peeked out enough to offer hope that the worst is over. Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Cindy are covering timberland and fields across the rural Deep South, but the sun has peeked out enough to offer hope that the worst is over.

Tulane: $2 million gift; energy law expert to New Orleans Tulane: $2 million gift; energy law expert to New Orleans Tulane University says a $2 million gift is bringing a European energy law scholar to New Orleans, where he will become founding director of a new Tulane Center for Energy Law and be the first to hold the James... Tulane University says a $2 million gift is bringing a European energy law scholar to New Orleans, where he will become founding director of a new Tulane Center for Energy Law and be the first to hold the James McCulloch...

1 year sentence for theft of $165,000 in benefits 1 year sentence for theft of $165,000 in benefits A Thibodaux man has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay back more than $165,000 in fraudulently obtained Social Security benefits. A Thibodaux man has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay back more than $165,000 in fraudulently obtained Social Security benefits.

Archaeologists find prehistoric canoe in north Louisiana Archaeologists find prehistoric canoe in north Louisiana Archaeologists have unearthed a large, prehistoric Indian canoe along the Red River in north Louisiana. Archaeologists have unearthed a large, prehistoric Indian canoe along the Red River in north Louisiana.