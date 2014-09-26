Quantcast

Image Courtesy: MGN Online Image Courtesy: MGN Online

I-10 E exit ramp to I-49 closed

Updated:

 The exit ramp from I-10 East to I-49 is closed due to an accident.

Archaeologists find prehistoric canoe in north Louisiana Video included

Archaeologists find prehistoric canoe in north Louisiana / Courtesy: CNN Newsource Archaeologists find prehistoric canoe in north Louisiana / Courtesy: CNN Newsource
Updated:

BELCHER, La. (AP) - Archaeologists have unearthed a large, prehistoric Indian canoe along the Red River in north Louisiana. 

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced Video included

St. Jude Dream Home 2017, located in The Reserve subdivision in Broussard St. Jude Dream Home 2017, located in The Reserve subdivision in Broussard
Updated:

Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway-- David Laborde of Lafayette.

Man killed in Evangeline Parish crash

Image Credit: MGN Online Image Credit: MGN Online
Updated:

One man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Evangeline Parish. 

All lanes open on I-10 West at Ramah

Updated:

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 West at mile marker 134 (Ramah). 

N. Carolina teen missing over a year found alive in Georgia

Michael Wysolovski / Courtesy: WSOC Michael Wysolovski / Courtesy: WSOC
Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The FBI says a North Carolina teenager who went missing more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, and a 31-year-old man faces charges. 

Drier weather and cooler mornings to start the work week Video included

Updated:

In the wake of a cold front that has now pushed out into the Gulf of Mexico drier air is filtering into Acadiana setting up for a couple refreshing nights as overnight lows Monday and Tuesday north of the interstate will drop into the mid to upper 60s! 

Road closures issued in several Acadiana parishes

Courtesy MGN Online Courtesy MGN Online
Updated:

Effective immediately, the following road closures and high water notifications are in place due to heavy rains and high tides.

2 LSU researchers get nearly $1M to study honeybee stress

Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Two Louisiana State University researchers are getting nearly $1 million for a two-year study of how stress affects honeybee health. 

Veterans suffering with PTSD receive service dogs Video included

PTSD service dog PTSD service dog
Updated:

A local charity held its inaugural event in Eunice today, which placed service dogs in the arms of military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Two wounded in Moss Street shooting

Photo Courtesy MGN Online Photo Courtesy MGN Online
Updated:

Two people are in a hospital after being shot during a party Saturday night.

Conference: US mayors may shape national climate policy

Photo of Mayor Mitch Landrieu Courtesy city of New Orleans Photo of Mayor Mitch Landrieu Courtesy city of New Orleans
Updated:

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - With the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate accords, national policy on climate change will emerge from U.S. cities working to reduce emissions and become more resilient to rising sea levels, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at the annual U.S. Conferences of Mayors meeting in Miami Beach.    

Crowley man charged in fatal interstate accident

Image Credit: MGN Online Image Credit: MGN Online
Updated:

A driver was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, after one of his passengers died in a car accident. 

Teenage motorcyclist dies following wreck

Image Courtesy: MGN Online Image Courtesy: MGN Online
Updated:

UPDATE: A motorcyclist who was involved in an accident earlier today has succumbed to his injuries.

LSU beats Oregon State 6-1 to reach CWS finals

Updated:

Omaha, NE - LSU defeated Oregon State 6-1 to advance to the College World Series Final. The Tigers will play a best of 3 series with either TCU or Florida starting Monday.

Coast Guard, local agencies respond to oil discharge in Grand Bayou, LA

Courtesy MGN Online Courtesy MGN Online
Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is responding to an oil discharge from an Orphan well in Grand Bayou and area of Magnolia, Louisiana, Saturday.  

Another tropical day with scattered downpours Video included

Updated:

A cold front will slowly inch down over Acadiana on Sunday helping to spark off more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon, especially along the coast. 

Comeaux High wins big at National Speech and Debate Tournament

Comeaux High Speech and Debate Comeaux High Speech and Debate
Updated:

This past week, Comeaux High Speech and Debate competed at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Birmingham, AL. 

Louisiana governor signs bill requiring speed camera signs

Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will soon have to post signs notifying drivers about the monitoring. 

Lobbyist wounded in GOP baseball shooting leaves hospital

Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika / Courtesy: MGN Online Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika / Courtesy: MGN Online
Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Another victim of the mass shooting that critically injured a congressman is out of the hospital.    

Summer 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers & Artisans Market

Summer 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers & Artisans Market / Courtesy: Teche Ridge, A Master Planned Community (Facebook) Summer 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers & Artisans Market / Courtesy: Teche Ridge, A Master Planned Community (Facebook)
Updated:

If you're going stir crazy with all this rain, grab your umbrella and head out to the Summer 2017 Teche Ridge Farmers and Artisans Market at Teche Ridge Central Park. 

Obituary for Cajun musician Belton Richard

Belton Richard / Courtesy: Melancon Funeral Home Belton Richard / Courtesy: Melancon Funeral Home
Updated:

Funeral services for Belton Richard will be held Monday, June 26, 2017, at 1:00 p.m at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Students to pay more at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Video included

UL Student Union UL Student Union
Updated:

UL students will be paying more to go to college this fall.

