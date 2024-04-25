Getting hungry? Festival International food vendors have you covered!

LAFAYETTE, La. — Today is the second day of Festival International de Louisiane, and what's a festival without delicious food?

At Festival, there are many food vendors showcasing their dishes for hungry attendees to eat as they take in the music the five-day event has to offer.

Manager of Pho Home, Linh Luong, let KATC try out the dishes that people can expect to see at his food booth:



Shrimp patties

Egg rolls

Crawfish and shrimp fried rice

Pork and chicken dumplings

All are flavorful dishes that attendees can enjoy as they walk through Festival.

Luong tells KATC that for the second year in a row, he is happy to showcase his food and culture.

“A lot of people know about Vietnamese cuisine, about the Pho noodles, but also for Vietnamese foods ,we have a lot more incredible food, like very delicious foods," Luong says. "They're not very familiar with everybody, so the Festival International is a good chance for us to spread out Vietnamese cuisine to everybody, so people know a lot more about our food."

Pho Home's food booth will be open Friday through Sunday. For a full list of vendors, click here.