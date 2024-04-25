Getting hungry? Festival International food vendors have you covered!

LAFAYETTE, La. — Today is the second day of Festival International de Louisiane, and what's a festival without delicious food?
At Festival, there are many food vendors showcasing their dishes for hungry attendees to eat as they take in the music the five-day event has to offer.
Manager of Pho Home, Linh Luong, let KATC try out the dishes that people can expect to see at his food booth:
- Shrimp patties
- Egg rolls
- Crawfish and shrimp fried rice
- Pork and chicken dumplings
All are flavorful dishes that attendees can enjoy as they walk through Festival.
Luong tells KATC that for the second year in a row, he is happy to showcase his food and culture.
“A lot of people know about Vietnamese cuisine, about the Pho noodles, but also for Vietnamese foods ,we have a lot more incredible food, like very delicious foods," Luong says. "They're not very familiar with everybody, so the Festival International is a good chance for us to spread out Vietnamese cuisine to everybody, so people know a lot more about our food."
Pho Home's food booth will be open Friday through Sunday. For a full list of vendors, click here.