Getting hungry? Festival International food vendors have you covered!

"Festival international is a great chance to spread our Vietnamese cuisine to everybody so people know a lot more about our food."
Lafayette Parish reporter Christina and Pho Home manager Linh Luong
Joshua Moton
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 14:11:54-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — Today is the second day of Festival International de Louisiane, and what's a festival without delicious food?

At Festival, there are many food vendors showcasing their dishes for hungry attendees to eat as they take in the music the five-day event has to offer.

Manager of Pho Home, Linh Luong, let KATC try out the dishes that people can expect to see at his food booth:

  • Shrimp patties
  • Egg rolls
  • Crawfish and shrimp fried rice
  • Pork and chicken dumplings

All are flavorful dishes that attendees can enjoy as they walk through Festival.
Luong tells KATC that for the second year in a row, he is happy to showcase his food and culture.

“A lot of people know about Vietnamese cuisine, about the Pho noodles, but also for Vietnamese foods ,we have a lot more incredible food, like very delicious foods," Luong says. "They're not very familiar with everybody, so the Festival International is a good chance for us to spread out Vietnamese cuisine to everybody, so people know a lot more about our food."

Pho Home's food booth will be open Friday through Sunday. For a full list of vendors, click here.

