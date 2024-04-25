Festival Forecast Day 2: Warmer, breezier, but staying quiet

Daniel Phillips

The forecast remains quiet as we get into the back half of the work week.

Clouds will continue to be in and out over the next several days, but you can still expect plenty of sunshine in between.

We continue to deal with a persistent southerly flow, and the humidity is starting to become a bit more noticeable and that will continue again Thursday.

Highs will consistently sit in the mid 80s over the next several days and the overnight lows will stay in the low 70s.

Festival goers Thursday will get given another exceptional forecast with mild, pleasant conditions out there when the first bands take the stage.

Daniel Phillips

Winds will start to pick up a little Thursday evening and a windy pattern will start to take shape through the weekend.

In fact Saturday and Sunday could see wind gusts close to 30 mph.

We're getting a little more confidence now in a front passing through on Monday so be prepared for a wet start to the work week.

There's some indication that we may see the front stall over Acadiana which would keep showers going for a few days.

Daniel Phillips

If we do end up seeing that front stalling we're probably on the hook for an inch or two of rain, and currently doesn't look like flooding will be an issue.

It is worth noting though that if the front stalls a little further south then we could be on the hook for some of the higher amounts that are currently expected in north Louisiana.

So while it's a long way away, in weather terms, it's what we'll be monitoring over the next couple of days.