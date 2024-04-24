Arrest made in slaying of New Iberia woman

Catahoula authorities have arrested the man they say is responsible for the slaying of Sheryl Turner.

Detectives with the Catahoula Sheriff's Department were in New Iberia today to notify her family that a man from West Monroe, Anthony P. Holland Jr. was arrested Tuesday night. Authorities tell us that Holland, 27, allegedly has confessed. He has been booked with second-degree murder.

We're told that Holland was arrested Tuesday night by West Monroe Police.

Here's the release that has now been sent out by Catahoula Sheriff Toney Edwards:

Catahoula Sheriff Department Investigators along with West Monroe Police Department, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department, along with the FBI conducted a joint investigation into the homicide of Sheryl Turner. Ms. Turner was last seen by her family on December 31, of 2023. She sent messages to her sister stating that she had met someone in the Ouachita Parish area and was going to move up there for a while. Sheryl then sent a message to a family friend in New Iberia stating that she had made it to West Monroe and she would talk to him soon.

On January 24th 2024 Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local hunter stating it was a possible body in the Ouachita River. CPSO Deputies and Detectives responded to the area, along with the Catahoula Parish Coroner’s Office-Raymond and Jackie Rouse. The torso of the unknown female was later identified as Sheryl Turner from New Iberia. After the vigilant investigation conducted by the above mentioned agencies, a suspect was arrested in this investigation. Last night the suspect was booked into Ouachita Parish Detenion Center on the charge of 2nd Degree Murder.

Sheriff Edwards would like to commend everyone that helped in this investigation to bring justice to the family of Sheryl Turner. He sends his heartfelt condolences to the Turner family and ask that our community keep their family in your prayers.

At the end of January, human remains were found in the Ouachita River. A month later, the remains were identified as New Iberia native Sheryl Turner. Law enforcement told us at the time it was a case that they'd "never seen before."

Earlier this month, our Iberia Parish Reporter Anna Fischerspoke with her family, and has been following the story for weeks.