Festival Forecast Day 1: Clouds start to trickle in but rain chances remain absent

Daniel Phillips

We've enjoyed a stunning round of weather over the last few days, and while it may be a little less sunny the forecast is still expected to stay fairly quiet.

A steady southerly flow will continue through the rest of the week and moisture will increase over the next few days.

This obviously means an increase in humidity and we should see a little more cloud cover move into the area by the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to be on the rise with highs in the low 80s Wednesday and pushing slightly higher by the end of the week.

Those who plan on heading out to Festival Night One won't have to worry about the weather at all with dry, mild conditions.

And ultimately it doesn't look like there will be much weather to worry about at all through the festival.

It's starting to look like the weekend may be a little cloudier then initially thought, but this doesn't mean a major increase in rain chances.

Models continue to indicate that our next decent chance for rain will be on Monday as a front pushes across the area.

Temperatures won't cool down much behind this front, however, a sure sign that spring is coming to an end.