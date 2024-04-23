Two men found guilty in 2021 slaying

After a seven-day trial, a St. Landry Parish jury convicted two men in connection with the January 2021 slaying of Kelly Guidry.

The jury found Marcus Chenier, 27, and Jevon Figaro, 26, of second-degree murder. They now face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The jury deliberated about two hours before delivering the verdit against Chenier, of Opelousas, and Figaro, of Lafayette.

Prosecutors say Guidry, 37, was ambushed on North Market Street on the night of January 23, 2021. They say the two men had semi-automatic weapons, a pistol-style AR 15 and a full-barrel rifle, and shot Guidry near the railroad tracks.

More than 20 casings were found at the crime scene, testimony revealed.

Flight records, cell phone records and testimony from a cooperating witness also were presented during the trial. Back in 2021, Figaro turned himself in, but Chenier was arrested in Nevada.

Assistant District Attorneys Katie Ryan and Laura Signorelli prosecuted the case. District Attorney Chad Pitre says this was the first joint murder trial in the parish in more than 25 years.