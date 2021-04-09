Two men arrested in connection with January shooting death of Opelousas man

Two men have been arrested in connection with the January shooting death of an Opelousas man

Opelousas Police say that on January 23, 2021 officers began investigating a shooting near the intersection of N. Market Street and Cheney Street that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Kelly Guidry.

Guidry was shot multiple times.

After several months, investigators say they identified 24-year-old Marcus Chenier of Opelousas and 23-year-old Jevon Figaro of Lafayette as suspects in the shooting.

The case is still under investigation and more arrest may be forthcoming, they say.

Chenier was apprehended in Las Vegas, NV. with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals. Figaro turned himself to authorities.

Figaro was booked on April 7, 2021 while Chenier was transported back from Nevada and booked on April 8, 2021.

Both men were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail as follows;

Jevon Figaro



Second degree murder,

Attempted second degree murder

Criminal damage to property.

Marcus Oneil Chenier



Second degree murder

Attempted second degree murder

Criminal damage to property

Felon in possession of a firearm

