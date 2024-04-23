Cruise Control: Quiet weather pattern sets up for the week

Daniel Phillips

It's nice to be able to go through Festival Week with a pretty easy forecasting slate.

Typically this week is a pressure cooker, trying to nail down when and where there might be rain and how it could impact everyone's plans.

Not this year.

This year the feet are up (in flip flops of course) and the days are spent diligently planning which bands are the must see.

Sunshine has made it to Acadiana and we will stay partly to mostly sunny through the remainder of the work week.

Temperatures have been warm, but pleasant and they'll average the low to mid 80s through most of the week.

There's a pretty steady southerly flow so we will see humidity increase over the next several days, and lows as a result will get back into the 60s and 70s.

Despite the increase in moisture the rain chances will remain low through the remainder of the week and weekend.

Our next front is expected to move through on Monday and while it should provide some showers it doesn't look like much cool air will be getting in behind it.

Enjoy this round of weather this week, spring will start to wind down soon and we've got a long, hot summer ahead of us.

