Sulphur couple booked with murder after boy dies

A Sulphur couple have been booked with murder after the man's child died at a Baton Rouge hospital of injuries doctors say are evidence of a long pattern of abuse.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the child was pronounced dead on Sunday. At that time, the charges against his father, Scott A. Edwards, 26, and the father's live-in girlfriend, Jenna E. Morgan, 24, were upgraded to second-degree murder.

Deputies were called to a North Claiborne Street home in Sulphur on April 17 to investigate an unresponsive four-year-old.

When detectives spoke with Edwards and Morgan, they allegedly gave conflicting stories on how the injuries may have occurred; none of which were consistent with the extent of the injuries the boy sustained. Hospital personnel stated the boy suffered from injuries consistent with likely ongoing abuse occurring over a period of time; including multiple brain bleeds and bruising, all at various stages of healing, deputies say.

After further investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for their arrest on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

In the meantime, the boy was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to the Baton Rouge hospital, where he was listed in critical condition until he died. During that time, he was placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services.

The investigation is continuing. CPSO Special Victims Unit Detective Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator on this case.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they both remained in the Calcasieu Parish jail.