Free shredding event offered by LCG

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Keep Lafayette Beautiful are hosting a Paper Shredding Day on April 27.

The event is planned for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

The event aims to provide residents of Lafayette and surrounding unincorporated areas with a secure and convenient way to dispose of sensitive documents; all documents will be shredded on site.

Residents can bring their confidential documents for shredding, ensuring the protection of personal information and reducing the risk of identity theft. This service is open and free for all residents of the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas.

Important Guidelines:

Documents must be free of binders and clips.

Papers can be stapled.

Limit of 3 kitchen-size garbage bags per household.

Only documents containing personal and sensitive information will be accepted.

Business documents will not be accepted.

Please note that magazines, books, newspapers, and other recyclables will not be accepted at this event.

Since all the shredded paper is recycled, residents not only safeguard their privacy but also contribute to environmental sustainability by ensuring that sensitive documents are disposed of responsibly.