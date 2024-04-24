LHS student wins National Merit scholarship

Lafayette High student Shreay P. Patel has won a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Corporate-Sponsored Merit Scholarship Winner.

Patel is one of about 770 high school seniors nation-wide who have won a corporate-sponsored award.

The awards are financed by about 94 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations.

Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage. Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.

Funding for these National Merit Scholarships is provided by corporate organizations that represent nearly all sectors of American industry. Sponsors from the business community have underwritten awards offered in all 69 competitions, expending or committing more than $870 million to support the intellectual development of the nation’s scholastically talented youth.