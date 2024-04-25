Sky High for Kids Swings into Action at 17th Annual Lafayette Fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, La. - Local non-profit Sky High for Kids is teeing up hope for a brighter future at their 17th annual Lafayette fundraiser, the Hometown Classic Golf Tournament.

Taking place on Thursday, April 25th at Oakbourne Country Club, the event aims to raise critical funds and awareness for their mission of eradicating childhood cancer.

A Day of Giving Back

The day kicks off with a chance for golfers to hit the links, with tee times starting at 8:00 AM. Following the tournament, attendees can relax and enjoy a delightful luncheon, providing an opportunity to connect with fellow supporters.

Celebrating Achievements and Raising Hope

An awards ceremony will recognize outstanding golfers, while exciting raffles and live music by The Guzzlers will add to the festive atmosphere.

More importantly, the proceeds from the event directly benefit Sky High for Kids' ongoing commitments to organizations like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis.

Join the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

Sky High for Kids invites the Lafayette community to join them in making a significant difference in the lives of children battling cancer. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or simply want to show your support, participating in the Hometown Classic Golf Tournament is a chance to contribute to a brighter future for these young warriors.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

7:00 AM - 1:00 PM Location: Oakbourne Country Club (3700 E Simcoe St., Lafayette, LA 70501)

Oakbourne Country Club (3700 E Simcoe St., Lafayette, LA 70501) Tickets & Info: Click here to secure your spot and learn more or contact Toni Guidry Romero at toni@skyhighforkids.org

About Sky High for Kids

Founded by Louisiana native Brittany Hebert Franklin, Sky High for Kids is a dedicated team of staff, board members, and volunteers. Since 2007, they have been working tirelessly to support children undergoing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening conditions.