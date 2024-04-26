Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle

A Breaux Bridge man died Thursday night after the bike he was riding was hit by a vehicle.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies say that Shelton J. Edmond, 66, was riding his bike west on Zin Zin Road near Breaux Bridge around 9 p.m. Thursday.

He was hit by another vehicle, which also was driving west on the road.

Deputies say Edmond didn't have a rear light or reflector on his bike, and he was wearing dark clothing. They also determined that the driver of the vehicle wasn't impaired.

Edmond was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.