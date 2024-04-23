Dialing down the noise: A sensory-friendly atmosphere at festival

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International is around the corner and with all the crowds and loud music, it can be difficult to handle for some in our community.

If you know someone who has sensory issues, a sensory safe zone during the festival could be beneficial.

Zone Detene is a sensory-friendly tent set up by The Beluga Project and Festival International. Its purpose? Giving a sanctuary away from the crowds, allowing those to take a breather, recharge, and then return to fully enjoy all that the festival has to offer.

It's open to anyone who may be feeling overwhelmed or anxious because of the loud, busy 4-day event. Inside the tent will be noise-canceling headphones, calming activities, and sensory bags filled with items like bubbles, lavender, and toys to get your mind to relax.

KATC met Stephanie Krielow, a mom who knows what’s it like when your loved one is feeling overstimulated at popular events.

"If there's a place to go that's close by to take your child or take yourself if you are on the verge of a panic attack, to go sit in a tent and take some deep breathes to get away from the crowds," says Krielow. "It can even make a difference in whether or not your family even attempt to come to a community event."

For Stephanie and her son Jonah, having this option available at festivals encourages others to join in and appreciate the calming atmosphere it provides.

“Having a child that has sensory sensitives makes it extremely hard to participate in community events that come with loud noises and lots of people and lots of stimulation. Or you know, I have anxiety so I'm sensitive to noise too so having a place to retreat to can empower families,” she tells KATC.

Zone Detente is located at Scene des Jeunes in front of Cathedral Carmel. From Saturday, April 27 & Sunday, April 28 from 11 am - 4 pm.