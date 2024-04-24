School set to close Thursday due to power outage

ABBEVILLE, La. — Eaton Park Elementary will be closed on Thursday, April 25, 2024, due to an all-day power outage that Entergy is working on.

All other schools in Vermilion Parish will be in session.

