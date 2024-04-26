Concerns about St. Martin Parish jail conditions

Ashton Segura’s husband, Nicholas Boutte, has been incarcerated at St. Martin Parish Jail for three weeks. In a phone call with KATC and Segura, he described the conditions at the jail as unlivable.

“In my pod we have about four people sleeping on the floor," Boutte said.

"Every time someone new comes in here, they’re coming in here with no spoons, cups, to eat or drink. Whenever they do give them a mattress, it's pieces of a mattress. It's not a whole mattress. Half the time they're not getting bars to take a shower with, no towels.”

Boutte said the only reason he received a mat was because another person was released.

“My first week and a half over here, I was sleeping on the cold iron on the rack, just a rack with a sheet laid down on the middle,” Boutte said. “I got a bruise on my hip.”

Segura said when she heard of her husband’s conditions she called the warden voicing her concerns.

“I would call up there they say they’d get the situation handled and they never did,” Segura said.

“I talk to him everyday and every time I’m on the phone with him I hear them saying ‘someone asked for a mat last night.’ They bought him three pieces to a mat and told him to put it together.”

I reached out to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ginny Higgins who forwarded questions I had to the corrections department.

Higgins said the department said no one is sleeping on the floor, and this is the firs time she’s hearing this.

Segura’s cousin said he knows a handful of those incarcerated and wants to see a change.

“The officers, the CO’s the sergeants, down to everybody that works there, employed by the St. Martin Parish, they're not doing their job right,” Segura’s cousin said.

