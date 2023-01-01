Samantha Loren is a multimedia journalist who joined KATC TV3 in September 2023.

Before joining the KATC TV3 news team Samantha was a multimedia journalist at Live 5 News in Charleston, South Carolina. Before her on-air career, she was a radio production assistant at Fox News in New York City.

Samantha graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast and Interactive Journalism with a minor in theater. During her time in college, Samantha worked for ESPN+ as a digital production assistant and interned for WPDE ABC 15 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

What Samantha loves most about being a journalist is meeting various people from different backgrounds and bringing their stories to life. She strives to be a journalist people can trust and feel they have an unbiased platform to share their voice -bringing light to the truth.

Samantha is from Staten Island, New York, and in her downtime loves all things involving the arts such as singing, acting, seeing concerts and plays, and exploring art and history museums.

She is excited to dive into Cajun culture and get to know the people of south Louisiana!