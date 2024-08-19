Mail-out calls for the recall of a St. Martinville councilmember

A recall mailout for a St. Martinville council member, paid for by “Concerned citizens of District 4,” is raising questions.

The latest City of St. Martinville council meeting lasted three hours, and tensions were high between Mayor Jason Willis and Councilwoman Janise Anthony.

Anthony went off the agenda to discuss the recall letter sent to homes in Districts 1, 2 and 4.

“Just want to give you an update that whomever, and I do know who the people that's behind it, know who paid for the postage, so it took a lot of leg work, I could've almost worked for the police department,” Anthony said at the council meeting on August 5.

“Do you think I’m responsible for sending this mail out, or this recall?” Willis asked Anthony.

“Well that was the rumor I received from several constituents in my district,” Anthony replied.

I sat down with Mayor Willis who addressed her statement.

“I will say for the record I am not responsible for this, mail out, and as far as me going in a district, asking people to recall her, that’s inaccurate as well,” Willis said.

“Some of her constituents, matter of fact lots of her constituents came to me and said she needs to get recalled. While I’m not responsible for this, I do agree with a lot of her constituents you know about her getting recalled.”

Ernest Bing, who lives in District 4 received the mail-out and wasn’t surprised.

“I wasn’t seeing in any of the new changes that we’ve been having in the city none of it has been taking place in District 4,” Bing said.

He said there is an obvious disconnect between the council and Willis.

“And when I received the re-call, I also attended the meetings that we have and to visually see the discombativeness, the separation that our council is having against our mayor Jason Willis, it’s time to step up,” Bing said.

He would like to see beautification projects happening in other districts on his own.

“We need some positive representation in this city and we need someone that’s gonna back the vision that Mayor Willis has, from our infrastructure we got on the table, a brand new water works program in the making our light bill situation,” Bing said.

“A lot of positive changes are taking place, but as long as there’s no coming together, you won’t see that positive change.”

In a statement to KATC Anthony said:

“I am extremely disappointed at the mayor's response at Monday's meeting. Our city deserves more than excessive turmoil. As an elected official we have taken an oath to abide by the laws presented in the Home Rule Charter. I encourage you to read the minutes and review the recordings for additional information. I will continue to do my part for the betterment of the city of St. Martinville."

